Mild earthquake tremors felt in Palghar, no casualties reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2022 01:26 PM 2022-11-24T13:26:09+5:30 2022-11-24T13:26:59+5:30
A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The tremor was recorded at 4.04 am on Wednesday, 24 kilometres east of Dahanu at a depth of 5 km, an official from the district disaster control room said.
According to a report of PTI, There was no report of any casualty or damage due to the seismic activity, the official said. A number of tremors have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.