Mild earthquake tremors felt in Palghar, no casualties reported

A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The tremor was recorded at 4.04 am on Wednesday, 24 kilometres east of Dahanu at a depth of 5 km, an official from the district disaster control room said.

According to a report of PTI, There was no report of any casualty or damage due to the seismic activity, the official said. A number of tremors have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.