Milind Narvekar meets Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at midnight?

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state, while Devendra Fadnavis took over as the Deputy Chief Minister. After the results of Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections, the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed. In this result, BJP candidates were elected despite the lack of numbers. Then on the second day of the verdict, news came that Eknath Shinde was not recoverable.

In the last 10 days of power struggle, as many as 40 Shiv Sena MLAs split and joined Eknath Shinde's group. Shinde and BJP came together and came to power in the state. After this, the swearing in ceremony of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis was held at Raj Bhavan. On the same night, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde went to Sagar Bungalow and met Devendra Fadnavis. It has been revealed that Milind Narvekar also visited Fadnavis.

After the election of Rahul Narvekar as the Speaker of the Assembly, Munde stood up to congratulate him. Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar is also not very active after the split in the party. He had also recently met Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde in the Legislative Assembly premises. This visit raised many questions.

Along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena has 40 MLAs. Due to Shinde's role, two groups fell in Shiv Sena. There is a group of party chief Uddhav Thackeray in it. There are 15 MLAs in favor of Uddhav Thackeray. During the vote of confidence in the Assembly, 164 votes were cast in favor of the Eknath Shinde government. The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction voted against it. Therefore, except Aditya Thackeray, 14 other MLAs have been issued disqualification notices by Shinde group leader Bharat Gogavale.