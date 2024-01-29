Millions at Risk as Maharashtra's 108 Ambulance Service Contract Expires Amidst Delays

108' ambulance services have been a vital lifeline in countless health emergencies, especially during the tumultuous pandemic. However, as its decade-long contract with BVG India nears its end, dark clouds of uncertainty gather, leaving millions of Maharashtra residents apprehensive about the future of this critical service. For Nidhi Rai, a resident of Worli, '108' came to the rescue during a desperate moment. As her COVID-19 symptoms worsened, she recalls their swift intervention: "They isolated everyone, picked me up in the ambulance, and provided details of the hospital I was being taken to," she recounts, highlighting the service's role in minimizing family exposure.

Similarly, Narendra Bibavekar sought healthcare assistance by calling 108 for Covid-related treatment. While he was able to avail the services, there was a delay. Bibavekar stated, "It took them 5 hours to arrive. I called at 10 in the morning, and they reached by 3. I understand the pressure these ambulances might have during that time. "Whereas for Sachin Sharma, a Kandivali resident availing the '108' ambulance was disater. Sharma said, "My aunt had low blood pressure, and we called 108, but they arrived 90 minutes later. By then, we had already hired a private ambulance from Sancheti Hospital, costing me 5000 for just a 3km stretch." For a few the services have been a boon and a nightmare for others, but overall, they have proven crucial in addressing health-related emergencies. However, the future of the '108' ambulance service is uncertain as its decade-long contract with BVG India expires in three days, with no new provider announced, leaving both BVG and the public in suspense.

LokmatTimes.com spoke to Dr Dnyaneshwar Shelke, a COO of BVG. He said, "No clear announcement has been made so far; probably, the contract will be extended. The process for the new tender started in September, and it's been 5 months. The last date was January 24; however, with all the holidays, it got delayed. But we are hopeful things work fast. Till then, we will continue to cater. "The 108 helpline receives a staggering 8,000 calls daily, with 4,000 being emergencies. Vinod Sadavilkar, a Rugna Mitra volunteer, describes the efficient protocol: "They gathered information, sent ambulance details, and kept me informed," highlighting the system's efficiency despite facing significant demand. Initiated by the National Health Mission and Maharashtra government, the service currently operates 937 ambulances and has served a remarkable 94 lakh emergencies. Recognizing the growing demand, an expansion to 1,756 ambulances is planned. The new tender proposes a 51% capital expenditure by the service provider, reflecting the need for vehicle upgrades and modernization. Shelke emphasizes, "It's crucial to ensure uninterrupted access to this vital lifeline," stressing the importance of a smooth transition to ensure continued service. The uncertain future of the '108' service underscores the urgency for a transparent and swift resolution. Millions of Maharashtra residents rely on its uninterrupted service, making a clear decision paramount. Stakeholders must act with urgency and transparency to ensure this critical lifeline remains accessible to all.