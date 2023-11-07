Minister Hasan Mushrif takes a dig at NCP president over gram panchayat election outcome

Kolhapur's guardian minister, Hasan Mushrif, has taken a swipe at Sharad Pawar regarding the recently concluded gram panchayat elections. Mushrif, while addressing the media in Kolhapur, expressed his satisfaction with the victory of Mahayuti, a coalition comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP with Ajit Pawar.

Mushrif highlighted that out of the 84 gram panchayat seats in the district, the Ajit Pawar group secured 23 victories, while the Sharad Pawar group failed to secure any seats, according to Mushrif's claims. He went on to assert, "There is no Sharad Pawar group in the NCP. The real NCP is with Ajit Pawar."

Furthermore, Mushrif disclosed that NCP workers aspire for Ajit Pawar to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the future. However, he noted that achieving this goal would require winning more than 144 seats together.

Hasan Mushrif, who was once closely associated with Sharad Pawar, made a significant move by joining Ajit Pawar, ultimately earning a ministerial position in the state cabinet. He also expressed his belief that Narendra Modi would secure his third term as India's Prime Minister and emphasized their commitment to ensuring Mahayuti's success in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Mushrif stated, "Mahayuti has consistently made decisions in the best interests of the common man."