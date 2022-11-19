Minister Mangal Prahat Lodha instructs state commission to setup special team to inquire about current status of inter-faith marriages

The incident of Shraddha Walkar brutal murder case has created a stir. Meanwhile, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare has suggested setting up a special team to inquire about the current status of inter-faith married womens and girls wheather they are safe. Mangal Prabhat Lodha has given to the state commission for women.

About this Mangal Prabhat Lodha has said that yesterday there was a program of the Women's Commission. In that event Shraddha Walkar case was discussed. Like Shraddha Walkar, there are many other cases oin our Maharashtra. Girls who are losing their relationship with their families, for them Women's Commission should come forward and search for such girls their statues should be reviewed. Also, I have ordered that attention should be paid to what the Women's Commission can do to help these girls.

What is the current situation of inter-faith marriages? establish a special team to inquire about the welfare of the girls and women concerned. There maybe many such cases in Maharashtra, it should be investigated. Mangal Prabhat Lodha also said if the concerned girls or womens are in trouble, they will be helped in all possible ways.