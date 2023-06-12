Mira Bhayandar: Three arrested for goat theft using stolen tempos

The crime branch unit (Zone II) of the MBVV police in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar has apprehended three individuals who are believed to be part of a notorious gang. This gang operated using stolen tempos to carry out thefts of goats.

Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended three individuals known as Mustafa Abid Hashmi (24), Mohammed Kalim Qureshi (36), and Siddhu Gulam Hussain Khan alias Ibarat Ali (19).

After receiving a complaint from Akil Qureshi (34) about four goats disappearing from his mutton shop in the Alkapuri area, the police took note of several similar incidents. To catch the culprits, the Crime Branch unit, headed by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware, launched parallel investigations. The team analyzed CCTV footage from the crime scenes and potential escape routes, as well as utilized their network of informers.

They were caught in the Fatherwadi Naka area of Vasai. During the investigation, it was discovered that they were involved in five cases of goat theft in Vasai, Nallasopara, Mumbra, and Kalyan. The stolen goats were sold in markets in Mumbai. Additionally, one stolen vehicle used in the crimes has been confiscated. Further investigations are currently underway.