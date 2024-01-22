Mira Road Communal Violence: "13 Arrested, Probe Underway to Identify Others," Says Devendra Fadnavis

After the communal clashes that occurred in Naya Nagar at Mira Road, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the police have been instructed to take the strictest actions against the culprits. Fadnavis revealed that 13 individuals have already been arrested, and a comprehensive investigation of CCTV footage is underway to identify and apprehend additional suspects.

"About the incident occurred last night at Mira Road: I took detailed info on what happened in NayaNagar in Mira Bhayender last night itself. Also was constantly in touch with Mira Bhayender CP till 3.30 am. Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far & detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify & arrest others involved too....There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The incident occurred during a vehicle rally on the outskirts of Mumbai, where members of two communities clashed. The tension escalated around 10:30 pm on Sunday when a group of 10 to 12 individuals, in three cars and on as many motorcycles, organized a rally from Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayandar police jurisdiction. The participants were chanting slogans in praise of Lord Ram in anticipation of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya scheduled for Monday.

During the rally, some participants reportedly burst firecrackers, provoking a response from a group of locals armed with wooden sticks. An argument ensued, leading to an attack on the vehicles and physical assault on the people participating in the rally. Prompt police intervention dispersed the attackers, and heavy police security was deployed in the area to prevent further law and order issues.

The situation was brought under control by local police, and a platoon of the Riot Control Police (RCP) was deployed to maintain order. An offence has been registered against the attackers under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), based on a complaint filed at the Naya Nagar police station. Six individuals have been detained, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects.