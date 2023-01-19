MLA Rohit Pawar makes thought provoking statement on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai today. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many development works in Mumbai. Along with this, some development work will also be initiated. After that, a big meeting has been organised at the BKC ground in Mumbai. The entire country is paying attention to what Modi says in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the opposition is criticising the Shinde Fadnavis government over Narendra Modi's visit. Leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi are criticising the Shinde Fadnavis government for taking credit for the work done by Mahavikas Aghadi. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has made an indicative statement on Modi's visit.

Rohit Pawar, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to Mumbai and therefore there is a possibility that Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections will be announced soon."

"I request Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is visiting from Davos, to concentrate on how major projects will be implemented in the state."Industries should be started in Nashik and Nagpur. There are opportunities there. There are airports there. He said, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see how these two projects will be given to him instead of going to other states," he added.