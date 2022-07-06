MLA Santosh Bangar loyalty switch surprised everyone; MLA refuse to answer

After the revolt of Eknath Shinde, many Shiv Sena MLAs supported him. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray, who became the Chief Minister with the support of Congress and NCP, had to resign. During this period, only a few MLAs were left with Uddhav Thackeray. One of the MLAs was Santosh Bangar, but he only supported Shiv Sena till the presidential election later on the floor test the MLA switch the group. During the revolt of MLAs Santosh Bangar critizied rebel MLAs so many, however many got surprised after he changed the side suddenly.

However, while the Shinde government was facing a no-confidence motion in the Assembly, Santosh Bangar suddenly joined Eknath Shinde's group. He contacted Eknath Shinde after the first day of the assembly session and he appeared in the bus of Shinde group MLAs the next day.