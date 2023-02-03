MLC Election Result: MVA candidate Dhiraj Lingade wins from Amravati division graduates constituency

The BJP has suffered a significant setback in Amravati. Finally, after 30 hours of counting votes, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Dhiraj Lingade won.

This is considered a big blow to the BJP in the Amravati region. Lingade got 46,344 votes, while BJP candidate Ranjit Patil got 42,962 votes. Lingade won by 3,382 votes.

Candidate Arun Sarnaik has been eliminated from the Amravati division graduate constituency election. So far, 19 candidates have been eliminated. Dhiraj Lingade, on the other hand, received 44 thousand 448 votes, while Dr Ranjit Patil received 41 thousand 896 votes. As a result, because the quota (47 thousand 101 votes) was insufficient, the second preference vote of the candidate with the fewest votes (Dr Praveen Chaudhary, 1 thousand 774 votes) was counted. Lingade has now emerged victorious after the quota of votes was met.

The ruling BJP suffered a major setback in the elections to the five constituencies of teachers and graduates in the Legislative Council. The BJP lost its rightful seat to the teachers' constituency in Nagpur, which deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule dominate. There is a picture of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dominating the elections. The BJP candidate was trailing in Amravati. There, the Maha Vikas Aghadi defeated the BJP.