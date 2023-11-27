MNS chief refuses to give interview in rain; here's why

Yesterday, Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra experienced heavy rainfall. Even though it was raining heavily, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar addressed crowd. On the other hand, due to heavy rain, MNS Leader Raja Thakacery canceled his scheduled interview. He taunted the government by saying, ' We can't predict rain and the government can fall anytime.'

In Goregaon, Dindoshi area hosted culture program. MNS chief, Raj Thackeray was guest. He attended that event, but due to rainfall refused to give interview. He addressed the crowd, 'Due to this unpredicted rainfall, I am not interested in giving this interview.'

Reason to refuse interview.

Raja Thackery is known for his straightforwardness. While addressing the public, he said, I know that stage is covered but you are standing in rain, which is unfair. I will come back again and meet them. He also said, 'if organizers are ready to remove this stage cover, I am ready to give this interview.