MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar criticizes Uddhav Thackeray over past betrayal

The country, particularly Maharashtra, is filled with enthusiasm for the celebration of Gudi Padwa. As with every year, the MNS organized a Padwa meeting, which took place today. On this occasion, MNS President Raj Thackeray held a large gathering at Shivtirth. During the event, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar launched an attack, in which he voiced criticism against Uddhav Thackeray.

Bala Nandgaonkar said, "Uddhav Thackeray called Raj Thackeray when Shiv Sena's alliance with the BJP broke in 2014. They had to unite with us. At that time, Raj Thackeray called me and said that we got a call from Motoshree and we had to come together. At that time, we had made all the preparations.

"But at that time you cheated us. You didn't give us AB forms until the last time. You were afraid that Raj Thackeray would go with the BJP; you didn't want a younger brother. They were afraid that Raj Thackeray could bind Maharashtra with his own style," Bala Nandgaonkar said.

"Raj Thackeray is what Maharashtra needs. How the previous leadership failed. How have they deceived those who were with them? If Shiv Sena had given Raj Thackeray the reins of our old party, think what would have happened in Maharashtra," Bala Nandgaonkar said.