MNS president held meeting at his residence to discuss strategy for Mumbai municipal elections

In the background of Mumbai Municipal election, MNS President Raj Thackeray a meeting of important office bearers of the party was called today at his Shivtirth residence. In the meeting, there was detailed discussion on the strategy for the Mumbai municipal elections. After this meeting MNS leader Prakash Mahajan has given important information while interacting with the media.

Ghe Bharari campaign will be implemented by MNS in Mumbai. Under his campaign people will be convinced about the work done by MNS and the role of the party. Also there are total 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai. At least one meeting of the party will be held in all these constituencies. Not only this, Prakash Mahajan informed that the list of speakers for the meeting has also been finalised.

On its own strength will we see a new question in the Mumbai municipal elections when the closness of MNS, BJP and Shinde group increased? Such a discussion is in political circles. But at present no alliance has been considered by MNS. MNS is preparing for the election with the aim of contesting the elections on its own. After today's meeting, Prakash Mahajan has also given the slogan of self-reliance.