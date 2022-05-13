MNS president Raj Thackeray's security increased, decision of Thackeray govt

It has been decided to increase the security of MNS president Raj Thackeray in the wake of the threatening letter. A police officer and a police officer have been added to Raj Thackeray's security contingent. Raj Thackeray had received death threats against the backdrop of loudspeaker agitation. In this regard, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had met Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Yesterday, Home Minister Walse Patil and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed about Raj Thackeray's security. Today, the state government has finally decided to increase the security of Raj Thackeray.

