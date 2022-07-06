MNS Raju Patil may get Cabinet portfolio in Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis govt

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government won a vote of confidence in the Assembly, there is now talk of a possible state cabinet expansion. There are a lot of political theories about who will get a seat in the Shinde group and the BJP and who will get which accounts. A similar new theory has been the subject of discussion in political circles for the past two days. Accordingly, there is talk that Raju Patil, the only MLA of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), will get a place in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

This is said to be due to political equations in Thane district and municipal elections. In his speech at the recent special session of the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis had publicly thanked MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Raju Patil of MNS had voted for BJP during the Assembly Speaker election and confidence motion. Therefore, it is known that now the movement is underway to give the ministerial post to MLA Raju Patil from the BJP quota.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was in the Shiv Sena, his struggle with MNS leader Avinash Jadhav in Thane was not hidden. Interim Avinash Jadhav had taken an aggressive stance against Eknath Shinde. However, now that Eknath Shinde has joined the BJP, the political equations in Maharashtra have completely changed. In recent times, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been seen moving forward with an aggressive Hindutva agenda. The Mahavikas Aghadi government and especially the Shiv Sena were in a quandary due to the agitation they called against the noise on the mosques. Therefore, the closeness between MNS and BJP seemed to be growing steadily. BJP can benefit MNS in the upcoming municipal elections in the state. Therefore, there is talk that BJP, Shiv Sena and MNS leaders have come up with this reconciliation program with far-sighted thinking.