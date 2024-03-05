Mobile Phone Blast in Maharashtra: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies in Jalna After Smartphone Explodes While Charging

A five-year-old boy died when a mobile phone he was using allegedly exploded in Maharashtra's Jalna on March 4. The deceased was identified as Samarth Parshuram Tayde.

Tayde, originally from Sillod in Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, had come to his uncle's house in Bhokardan taluka. The incident occurred while he was playing a game on a mobile phone connected to a charger. The phone exploded as soon as he put it to his ear, resulting in Tayde's immediate death.

According to the ABP Live report, Samarth approached the charging mobile phone while playing with other children. The phone exploded upon being put to his ear, causing serious injuries to his ear and finger. He was rushed to the Government Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.