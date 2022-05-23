Monkeypox virus: Centre issues alert to states; Maha govt issues guidelines

Even as the world is not over the covid pandemic yet, it is facing a significant and formidable challenge of the monkeypox outbreak that has so far infected over 100 people in about 15 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.



The number of monkeypox patients is slowly increasing. Monkeypox patients have been found in many countries around the world. According to the WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease. The virus is transmitted from animals to humans. At present, no monkeypox cases have been reported in India, but the Union Health Department has directed all states to be vigilant. Following this notification, the Maharashtra State Health Department has issued guidelines on monkey pox. The state health department appears to be on high alert for the monkeypox following the warning.

The central government has been alerted to the growing number of monkeypox patients worldwide. The central government has taken the matter seriously and has started monitoring international airports, ports and border areas of the country. Meanwhile, the state government in Maharashtra has also issued advisory.

Maharashtra Health Department guidelines regarding monkey pox

- All suspected patients traveling in the affected countries during the last 21 days will be closely monitored.

- The local district collector has instructed the health department to provide the information of these suspected patients immediately.

- All infection control methods should be followed while treating such patients.

- Contact tracing will be initiated if report is positive.

- Blood sputum and samples of suspected patients will be sent to NIV Pune for examination.

- People who have come in contact with the patient in the last 21 days need to be identified immediately and quarantined.

"Quarantine cannot be ended until all the wounds of the suspected patients have healed and a new layer of skin has formed," it said.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

According to experts, monkeypox is a rare virus. The symptoms are similar to those seen in a person with a fever. Monkeypox mainly affects the whole body and face of an infected person. Other symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, chills, and fatigue.

How does the risk of infection increase?

People who come in contact with an infected person can become infected with the virus. The virus can enter your body through the skin, respiratory tract or through the eyes, nose and mouth. Also, infected animals may be active carriers of the virus. Monkeypox can be spread through contact with such animals, or even through virus-contaminated objects. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has the highest number of monkeypox cases. The virus is spread mainly through international travel or imported animals.