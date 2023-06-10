Monsoon update: Rainfall expected in Maharashtra and Goa within 48 hours

The monsoon season has commenced its journey after entering Kerala and has now progressed to parts of Karnataka. Over the next 48 hours, the weather conditions are conducive to the arrival of monsoons in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and certain areas of Maharashtra. There is a chance of rainfall in various regions. On Friday, certain places in Konkan experienced showers. With favourable atmospheric conditions, it is expected that the monsoon will reach the coast of Goa and Maharashtra within the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD forecast, rainfall is expected in Maharashtra and Goa within the next 48 hours. The southwest monsoon has advanced to Karwar in Karnataka on the west coast today and is likely to progress further over Goa and parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.

Due to favourable weather conditions, the monsoon has progressed from Kerala. Some parts of Karnataka have also received rainfall. Additionally, there has been a disturbance in the sub-basin of Bengal. Over the next two to three days, there is a possibility of the monsoon reaching the central Arabian Sea and the coast of Goa and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, this year the monsoon arrived in Kerala a week later than its scheduled time. Normally, the monsoon arrives in Kerala by June 1, but this time it has been delayed. Consequently, the monsoon is also arriving late in Maharashtra.