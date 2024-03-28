Morbe Dam Ensures Uninterrupted Water Supply for Navi Mumbai Until August 10

Despite Wednesday's water supply disruptions, relief is in sight as the Morbe dam in Khalapur taluka, Raigad district, has ample water to meet the city's needs until August 10th. Current storage levels match those of the previous year, offering residents reassurance about uninterrupted water supply.

As of March 27th, the Morbe Dam, with a maximum storage capacity of 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM), currently holds 93.432 MCM of water. This amount constitutes around 48.94% of its total capacity. For context, on the corresponding date last year, the dam contained 93.285 MCM, which was approximately 48.87% of its maximum capacity.

The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the water level is at 76.5meters, informed an official from Morbe Dam. NMMC supplies a total of 502.16 ML daily of which 412.19 ML of water is withdrawn from Morbe dam, the remaining is supplies from Hetwane, and MIDC.

The dam had filled upto 97% as the catchment area had received over 3770 mm of rainfall in 2023. The dam is located in Khalapur in the Raigad district. For the past two years, the Raigad district has received 3400 average rainfall. While there have been complaints of inadequate water and muddy water supply in a few areas, the NMMC’s Morbe dam has sufficient water to meet the present demand.