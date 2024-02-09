Morris Noronha Suicide: Local Church Refuses To Bury His Mortal remains

Last night, Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead five times in the office of Morris Noronha alias Morris Bhai during a Facebook Live. After Ghosalkar's murder, Morris have shot himself dead. As per reports church has refused to bury his dead body in church.

Local people have opposed the burial of the body of Morris in the church. So, the final decision whether to bury the body or not will be with the church’s father. On this Father Jerry of Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church opposes the body burial while Morris body will be buried in a public church...the nearest public church is in Gorai.