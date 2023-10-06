MP Shrikant Shinde responds to Aaditya Thackeray's accusation, dares him to discuss income sources

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and challenged him to engage in a face-to-face discussion. During an interview at an event, Aaditya accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of corruption and labelled the government as "100 per cent corrupt." In response, the chief minister's son and MP Shrikant Shinde held a press conference and challenged Aaditya Thackeray, saying, "Join the discussion, and we can openly debate your source of income and my source of income."

Aaditya Thackeray has leveled serious allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and in response, MP Shinde addressed these accusations during a press conference. He questioned, "Who should be sent to jail? You have issued tenders even before the company was established." Without explicitly naming Aaditya Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde hinted that individuals associated with the alleged corruption might face legal consequences in the days ahead.

The chief minister has faced challenges for the party and has even encountered legal cases. What have you done? Your food truck was with you whenever you attended meetings. If something wasn't available, we would get it for you. They needed sandwiches. When we were in Nanded, one person had to go to Sambhajinagar, and another to Hyderabad. They liked cold coffee, so we had to keep cold coffee in their car, along with sandwiches," Shinde said, targeting Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray dares Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to debate

Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray had consecutive sessions at the India Today Conclave. However, Aaditya Thackeray proposed a joint session where both could participate. He challenged Shinde to sit alone, allowing anyone who supported him to join. Unfortunately, Eknath Shinde did not attend. When Aaditya Thackeray's session concluded, the anchor stated that Eknath Shinde couldn't attend as he had to go to Delhi unexpectedly.

Shrikant Shinde responds to Aaditya Thackeray's challenge and dares him to discuss income sources

"You want to debate, let's discuss. What is our source of income, what is your source of income, let's put it in front of the public," challenged Shrikant Shinde to Aaditya Thackeray. He also pointed out corruption during the Covid period and corruption within the BMC. Shrikant Shinde further disclosed that they had approached Modi out of fear of going to jail.