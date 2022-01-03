MPSC announces revised schedule of three examinations

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced a revised schedule for the three examinations to be held in the month of January. The schedule has been released on the official website of MPSC. The exams were postponed in the wake of the Corona pandemic. Now a revised schedule has been issued by MPSC.

A press release regarding the revised dates of the three examinations scheduled for January, 2022 by MPSC has been published on the Commission's website. The State Service Pre-Examination 2021, which will be held on January 2, 2022, will now be held on January 23. Maharashtra Secondary Service Main Examination-2020 Joint Paper No. 1 will now be held on 29th January. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 22. Maharashtra Secondary Service Examination 2020, Paper No. 2, Sub-Inspector of Police Examination will now be held on 30th January. The exam was scheduled for January 29.