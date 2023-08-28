Mrunal Ganjale from Pune ZP School wins National Teacher Award

The Union Education Ministry has revealed the recipients of the National Teacher Awards, among whom Mrunal Ganjale from a Pune Zilla Parishad School has been honoured.

These annual awards, bestowed by the Union Education Ministry, commend educators for their noteworthy contributions to the realm of education. The prestigious felicitation ceremony, traditionally held on National Teachers’ Day, is scheduled for September 5 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Across the nation, a total of 50 teachers have been chosen for this esteemed recognition. Mrunal Ganjale, an educator at Adarsh Primary School in Pimpalgaon Mhalunge, located in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district, stands among the distinguished honorees.