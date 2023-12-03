MSRTC bus conductor booked for sexually harassing passenger in Navi Mumbai

On December 2nd, the Navi Mumbai police took action against a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor, Santosh Wadekar (48), following allegations of sexual harassment by a 17-year-old female passenger. The police registered an offense against Wadekar on Friday, based on a complaint filed by the student. The charges include relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred during her journey from Dapoli to Mumbai on the night of November 26-27. She reported that the accused inappropriately touched her while she was asleep on the bus. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, and the authorities are actively conducting investigations. This information is sourced from the PTI news service, and ThePrint bears no responsibility for the content of this auto-generated report.