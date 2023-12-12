MSRTC launches digital payment facility in buses

As of Monday, passengers have the option to make payments for their tickets using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on all buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), according to an official statement. The state-run transport body has replaced the old ticketing machines with Android devices for digital payment of bus fares, a spokesperson of the MSRTC told PTI.

The corporation has distributed approximately 34,000 Android ticketing machines to conductors. These devices come equipped with a range of digital payment facilities, according to an official statement. With the implementation of these new ticketing machines, passengers will now have the convenience of generating a QR code, which they can scan using their UPI applications to make the payment for their fare. This advancement eliminates the need for passengers to carry cash or provide exact change to conductors during their journey, streamlining the payment process and enhancing overall convenience for travelers.

The MSRTC is one of the largest state-run road transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses. The corporation's buses ferry more than 60 lakh passengers across the state daily.