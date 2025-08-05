MSRTC Recruitment: Job Openings for Engineers, Mechanics, Electricians, and More – Check Full Vacancy List and Apply by August 11

In a major opportunity for job seekers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a recruitment drive for 367 apprentice positions across various technical trades. This fresh hiring initiative has been launched by the Nashik Divisional Office. Interested candidates can apply for these positions either online or offline. The recruitment aims to provide skilled candidates with a platform to gain hands-on experience in the transport sector. The application process is open, and aspirants are encouraged to check the official MSRTC website for complete details and updates related to the selection process and eligibility.

The available vacancies cover a wide range of apprentice roles, including Engineering Graduate Apprentice, Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning), Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Sheet Metal Worker, Welder (Gas and Electric), Painter, Mechanic Diesel, Electrician, Fitter, Turner, and Carpenter. This recruitment is open to candidates between the ages of 14 and 30. The last date to apply is August 11, 2025, and interested candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. The drive is expected to attract a large number of applicants due to the diverse skill sets and technical roles on offer.

To apply, candidates must first register on the official website www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. After successful registration, applicants must complete the process by filling out the prescribed application form. The form is available at the MSRTC Nashik Divisional Office located at N.D. Patel Road, Shingada Talao, Nashik. Candidates must physically submit the filled form at the office. This initiative by MSRTC aims to promote hands-on technical training and generate employment for youth in Maharashtra. Applicants are advised to act promptly, as offline form submission requires timely visits to the office.