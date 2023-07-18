MSRTC to launch tracking feature for ST buses, enhancing passenger convenience

The MSRTC bus, a vital lifeline for the public, caters to thousands of commuters daily, offering a dependable and safe mode of travel. To further enhance passenger convenience, several improvements are being implemented within the ST bus services. A notable addition to these enhancements is the introduction of a tracking feature, similar to what the railways offer, enabling passengers to track the location of ST buses from the comfort of their homes. Currently, the app with this feature is undergoing evaluation and development.

The general public will soon have the convenience of tracking ST corporation buses' locations from their homes using the MSRTC app. Currently, the app is undergoing testing, and efforts are underway to address any issues that may arise during the process.

Around 550 buses operating on various routes from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division have been equipped with this tracking system. However, at present, the app service is limited to officials and employees. Regular monitoring is being conducted to ensure the accuracy of ST bus locations. Efforts are actively underway to address any issues that arise during this process. The aim is to make this facility available to passengers in the near future, allowing them to conveniently track the location of ST buses.