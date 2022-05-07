MUHS: MBBS students will have to complete 12-month internship in same institute

This is important news for MBBS students. MBBS students will no longer be able to change colleges during the internship period. Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has taken this decision. Earlier, there was a college transfer facility for internship period in medical degree course.

“The provision made available to students until last year where one could pursue their internship at other universities in India, including deemed institutes/universities in Maharashtra, is now being discontinued. Students will have to clear their 12-month internship at the university they are enrolled in,” a circular issued by MUHS said.

The National Commission for Medical Sciences, New Delhi had on November 28 issued some notifications in the Compulsory Rotating Medical Regulations 2021 of the country. The notification was issued to streamline the timing and placement of internships for students during the internship period after completing the medical course. Accordingly, now on 02 May 2022, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik has also issued a circular regarding the decision of MBBS students in the state.

What is the circular of the University of Health Sciences

After the decision of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences on 02 May 2022 to complete the MBBS course in the state, students will have to do internship in the hospital affiliated to the same college. No more students will be allowed to leave the college and do an internship in a foreign district or a foreign state. This will also benefit the students and provide better services to the patients in the respective hospitals.

