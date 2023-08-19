Mumba: Student allegedly assaults woman at hostel, probe on

A disturbing incident has emerged from Mumbai. A woman was reportedly subjected to a sexual assault by a student at a hostel in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The incident has caused quite a commotion in the area.

According to media reports, the victim is employed as a cook in the hostel where the accused student also resides. The student noticed the victim and proceeded to break the window of the woman's room during the late hours of the night, with an apparent intention to assault her. The woman woke up to the sound of the window being smashed and screamed loudly, waking up everyone in the hostel. The student then fled the scene. The woman immediately approached the police.

The woman filed a complaint against the accused student at Oshiwara police station, leading to the registration of a molestation case against him. The accused student, identified as Avinash (26), is currently evading authorities. Oshiwara police are actively searching for him.