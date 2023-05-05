Mumbai: 2 police personnel suspended for assaulting doctors, extorting money from them

Two Mumbai Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly assaulting two doctors, who had flouted traffic rules, and extorting money from them, an official said.

Similar action has also been taken against another cop for alleged lapses. The official said the alleged incident took place on April 25 when two doctors were brought to the Samta Nagar police station in suburban Kandivali for violating traffic norms.

The doctors were allegedly hit with a belt and made to stand at the police station for a long time. One sub-inspector and a police naik extorted money from them, he said.

The doctors then approached senior police officials and narrated their ordeal at the police station. A preliminary inquiry found that there was truth in the doctors' version, he said.

A police inspector who was on duty at the time has also been placed under suspension for failing to instruct his juniors to take lawful action and guide them, the official said, adding a departmental inquiry is on against the cops.