Mumbai: 3 minors allegedly rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar area

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2023 12:49 PM 2023-01-21T12:49:37+5:30 2023-01-21T12:52:10+5:30

A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by three minors in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday.

Individuals forcefully took the girl to a toilet and then raped her. They also taped the horrifying incident and uploaded it on social media. The girl's brother found out about the video and informed the family.

"The accused individuals allegedly took the girl forcefully inside the toilet, raped her, recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media." "The girl’s brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives. Case filed in Ghatkopar police station; accused minors sent to juvenile homes; additional investigation underway," Mumbai police said.

More details are awaited.

Tags : maharashtra mumbai Mumbai Police Crime against women