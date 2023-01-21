Mumbai: 3 minors allegedly rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar area

A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by three minors in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday.

Individuals forcefully took the girl to a toilet and then raped her. They also taped the horrifying incident and uploaded it on social media. The girl's brother found out about the video and informed the family.

Maharashtra| Mentally challenged girl allegedly raped by 3 minors in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai when she went to attend nature’s call. Accused allegedly took the girl forcefully inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media.: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

"The accused individuals allegedly took the girl forcefully inside the toilet, raped her, recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media." "The girl’s brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives. Case filed in Ghatkopar police station; accused minors sent to juvenile homes; additional investigation underway," Mumbai police said.

More details are awaited.