Mumbai: 35 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations during formation of human pyramids

On Thursday, at least 35 Govindas involved in the formation of human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations were hurt. Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

The festivities, which got started in the morning, will last till night. In competitions held throughout the city, Govinda groups that successfully break dahi handis are awarded monetary awards. There is a danger that people building human pyramids will fall and suffer injuries, sometimes life-threatening ones.

At least 35 Govindas have been hurt thus far in Mumbai's Dahi Handi celebrations. Four of them have been admitted to hospitals, two each at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel in downtown Mumbai, the official added. According to him, 22 of them are receiving treatment at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of government-run and municipal hospitals.