Mumbai: 41 High-End Cars Seized for Violating Police Order

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Police intervened in a luxury car rally held at the Jio World Drive mall, booking 43 individuals and seizing 41 high-end vehicles. The event was organized to commemorate Republic Day 2024.

Reports indicate that the rally, which attracted participants through social media invitations, contravened regulations limiting gatherings to five people until February 6. Consequently, organizers face legal repercussions under Section 188 of deliberate disobedience of lawful orders, alongside provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

The majority of accused individuals, identified as businessmen, have also alleged police misconduct during the enforcement action. However, authorities clarified that seized cars will be released upon payment of fines in court, serving as a deterrent against future violations, according to One India, reports.