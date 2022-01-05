Mumbai: 61 resident doctors at JJ hospital test positive for COVID-19

Amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, a total of 61 resident doctors were found COVID-19 positive at the JJ hospital in Mumbai, informed Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.

Meanwhile, samples of 1,827 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship were sent for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday after the ship arrived in Mumbai from Goa with 66 passengers having tested positive for the infection, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Samples of their swabs were taken by two laboratories. Five ambulances with a capacity of 17 seats have been deployed for transporting the affected patients," said BMC officials.

Test reports are expected today. After which, those who test positive will be sent to COVID centres or hospitals. Those who test negative will be sent for seven-day compulsory home quarantine.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload of the state to 66,308.

The cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have gone up to 653.

( With inputs from ANI )

