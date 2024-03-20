Mumbai: Cash Worth Rs. 72 Lakh Seized From Ghatkopar by Election Officers

Mumbai: Cash worth Rs 72,39,675 was seized from a car outside Nilayog Mall in Ghatkopar by the Election Cell's Static Surveillance Squad. Two individuals were detained who revealed that the amount belonged to a developer from Vashi. Further investigation is underway by the Income Tax Department.

According to reports, the team received information that money was carried from a four-wheeler vehicle in front of Nilayog Mall, part of Assembly constituency-170 of Ghatkopar East. The election cell inspected the vehicle around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Dilip Velji Nathani( 52) and Atul Velji Nathani (54) were in the vehicle with the cash. When questioned, they said they were tax practitioner and CA. They said the cash was given to them by Bharat Patel, an Akshar Group builder from Vashi. The two were taken into custody along with the vehicle and brought to Pantnagar police station. Deputy Collector Ravindra Thakre, Tehsildar Vrushali Patil and other officials, and Income Tax officer Manish Kumar conducted the inquiry. The income tax department has also seized the amount for questioning.

Police said appropriate action would be taken after the investigation.