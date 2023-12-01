Mumbai air quality continues to remain in ‘satisfactory’ category with AQI at 92

Mumbai awoke to sunny skies tinged with a visible layer of fog on Friday, following a sequence of slightly cold mornings and breezy days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipated clear skies for both the city and suburbs throughout the morning, gradually transitioning to sunny conditions in the afternoon and evening. Temperature expectations for the day ranged between 22°C to 28°C.

As of Friday morning, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 22.2°C, accompanied by 87% humidity. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), falls within the 'satisfactory' category, registering at 92.

Specific AQI readings for different areas in Mumbai and Pune are as follows:

- Colaba: 101 AQI (Moderate)

- Andheri: 81 AQI (Satisfactory)

- Malad: 83 AQI (Satisfactory)

- BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex): 140 AQI (Moderate)

- Borivali: 100 AQI (Satisfactory)

- Mazagaon: 110 AQI (Moderate)

- Worli: 53 AQI (Satisfactory)

- Navi Mumbai: 142 AQI (Moderate)

Simultaneously, As of Friday morning, Pune recorded a temperature of 23°C accompanied by 84% humidity. The overall AQI stood at 79, categorizing it as 'satisfactory.' Specific AQI readings for different areas in Pune include:

- Shivajinagar: 87 AQI (Satisfactory)

- Pashan: 45 AQI (Good)

- Bhosari: 105 AQI (Moderate)

- Kothrud: 107 AQI (Moderate)

For context, AQI categories range from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe' (401-500). These readings provide insights into the air quality levels, with 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' indicating acceptable and moderate air quality, respectively.