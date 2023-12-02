Mumbai air quality in ‘moderate’ category, overall AQI at 129

In a weather update for Saturday (December 2), Mumbai woke up to sunny skies accompanied by a noticeable layer of fog. The city has been witnessing slightly cold mornings along with breezy conditions in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted clear sunny skies for the morning in both the city and suburbs.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) as of 11:00 AM falls within the 'moderate' category, with an overall AQI of 129.

To provide context, an Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from 0 to 50 is classified as ‘good,’ 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 as ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 as ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 as ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 as ‘severe.’

A detailed breakdown of AQI levels in different areas of Mumbai reveals varying degrees of air quality:

- Colaba: Moderate - 165

- Worli: Satisfactory - 91

- Malad: Moderate - 114

- Andheri: Moderate - 106

- Borivali: Moderate - 128

- Bhandup: Moderate - 113

- Navi Mumbai: Moderate - 133

- Mazgaon: Moderate - 132

Pune experienced a temperature of 28°C at 11:00 AM, accompanied by 60% humidity. Pune's current AQI falls under the 'satisfactory' category, with an overall AQI of 81 at the same time.

Here is a snapshot of AQI levels in various areas of Pune:

- Shivajinagar: Moderate - 165

- Bhosari: Satisfactory - 94

- Kothrud: Moderate - 107

- Hadapsar: Good - 29

- Pashan: Satisfactory - 65

- Katraj: Good - 15

- Nigadi: Satisfactory - 94

- Alandi: Satisfactory - 71

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions based on their respective local conditions.