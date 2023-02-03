Mumbai: Andheri-Ghatkopar line increases its services after rising footfall

As ridership has gradually increased, Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar, has enhanced its services beginning February 1.

According to reports, 18 additional trips have been introduced with increased frequency to manage the increased passenger load. As a result, the number of services has expanded from 380 to 398.

This development came after Metro 1 (Blue line) surpassed 4 lakh passengers for the first time on January 24 as a result of the introduction of Metro 2A and 7 lines.

Metro One intersects these lines at DN Nagar station on Line 2A and Western Express Highway station on Line 7.

Furthermore, the metro operators increased peak-hour train frequency from nearly 4 minutes to 3 minutes, 40 seconds, which will significantly help to decongest Ghatkopar Metro Station. However, during off-peak hours, train services will continue to run every 5-8 minutes.

According to metro operators' data, the Versova-Ghatkopar route presently carries more than 1 crore commuters monthly and more than 400,000 people on weekdays.

Meanwhile, the daily ridership of DN Nagar and WEH has increased by 8,000 and 6,000, respectively, since the opening of (Line 2A & 7) Metro lines.

It is important to note that Mumbai Metro One services begin at 05:30 a.m. from both Versova and Ghatkopar, with the final train leaving Versova at 11:20 p.m. and Ghatkopar at 11.45 p.m.