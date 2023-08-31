Mumbai: Anonymous caller makes bomb call at Mantralaya, security intensified

The police have received an anonymous call that a bomb has been planted in the Mantralaya. However, the police have appealed to employees not to panic.

According to media reports, the caller has been identified as Balkrishna Dhakane. He is said to be from Ahmednagar. Following the anonymous call, security has been heightened outside the Mantralaya. A dog squad and bomb detection team are currently inspecting the Mantralaya area.

As per recent media updates, the ministry's investigation has been concluded, with confirmation that no explosive device is present. Immediate action was taken by the police upon receiving the information. Subsequent investigations have determined that there is no actual bomb threat.