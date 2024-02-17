Mumbai: Atal Setu to Be Closed For All Vehicles For 14 Hours, Check Details Here

To facilitate the smooth execution of the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, will be temporarily closed for approximately 14 hours. The closure is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM on February 17th and will last until 1:00 PM on February 18th.

During this period, all vehicles will be prohibited from accessing the Atal Setu Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Sea Link to minimize disruptions to the marathon, which is set to take place from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM on February 18th.

Commuters traveling from Uran to Atal Setu are advised to utilize alternative routes via Gavhan Phata, Uran Phata, and Vashi. Those traveling from Pune to Mumbai will be directed through the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, with further guidance provided using the Belapur and Vashi routes.

Light vehicles traveling from JNPT to Mumbai will be redirected via Gavhan Phata and Vashi Creek Bridge routes. However, police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles, as well as vehicles participating in the marathon, will be exempt from these restrictions.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the specified closure timings of Atal Setu.