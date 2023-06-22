Mumbai: Banner of Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb’s picture put up in Mahim

Hoardings of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb’s picture in it, put up in Mahim area of Mumbai.

Posters were put up at night, no information yet on who put them up. It has been removed now. No complaint received so far. Police will register an FIR against unknown people if law and order is disturbed, said Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the state has been engulfed in controversies surrounding Aurangzeb's status, leading to a heated atmosphere in recent days. In the midst of this, Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), paid a visit to Aurangzeb's tomb. This visit has sparked extensive discussions and debates.

Pictures of Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb have recently emerged, showing him paying his respects by bowing and offering flowers. Additionally, he placed a chadar on Aurangzeb's shrine, causing significant attention and speculation. It is noteworthy that Prakash Ambedkar had formed a political alliance with Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena Thackeray group, a few months ago.