Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Bandra, no casualties reported

A bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in Mumbai’s Bandra area. All passengers are safe.

The bus transport service covers the entire city and also extends its operations outside city limits into neighbouring urban areas. In addition to buses, it also operates a ferry service in the northern reaches of the city. The electricity division of the organisation is also one of the few electricity departments in India to garner an annual gross profit.