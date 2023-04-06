Mumbai: BEST starts two new premium bus services from Thane to Andheri

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started two new premium bus service routes from Thane to Andheri East and Gundavali Metro Station to BKC. According to reports, Buses on these routes will run every 15 minutes during peak hours between 7.30am and 11.30am and between 4pm and 8pm. While the fare from Thane to Andheri East is Rs178 per passenger, it’s Rs 90 from Gundavali Metro Station to BKC.

Besides, looking at the rising demand for the premium service between the airport and south Mumbai, and between the airport and Kharghar, services will run every 30 minutes instead of 45 minutes. For availing the Premium Bus service, the commuters can live track the Premium Bus on the BEST Chalo App and can book these buses as per the trip timings and details available on the app. It is a 100 per cent digital payment bus service with nc standee allowed.

The Premium Bus service also has the facility of mobile and laptop charging with comfortable reclining seats. In the Airport service, special baggage racks have been installed for the convenience of the commuters without any charge for the baggage. The number of Premium buses being operated at the moment is 50, the BEST said. Meanwhile, The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has recently announced new simplified bus passes to make digital tickets more attractive for Mumbaikars. According to an official of BEST, updates have been made to the Super Saver Plans, student passes, unlimited rides passes, and senior citizens passes to offer simplicity and flexibility to passengers. The new plans will allow passengers to travel on both AC and non-AC buses with any plan.