Mumbai: Bhayandar-Virar Sea Link to be Constructed Instead of Versova-Virar as MMRDA Revises Plan

The plan to connect South Mumbai directly to Virar through the Versova-Virar Sea Link project has been changed. Instead of the original Versova-Virar route, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will construct a sea link between Bhayandar and Virar. The state government has been informed of the need to revise the project's blueprint.

The decision was made due to the ongoing Coastal Road project between Versova and Bhayander undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Since the Coastal Road will address the connectivity needs between Versova and Bhayandar, the sea link in that section is no longer necessary, as per the officials.

MMRDA planned a sea link spanning approximately 42 kilometres from Versova to Virar. However, the BMC has now extended the Coastal Road project from Versova to Bhayandar. The municipal corporation has completed its bidding process and has appointed a contractor for the construction project. Consequently, work on this route is expected to commence soon. This project will facilitate seamless travel from Versova to Bhayandar by vehicle. With the development, the need for a sea link between Versova and Bhayandar has diminished.

The authorities have communicated to the state government to amend the revised plan accordingly. Now MMRDA decided to construct a sea link connecting only Bhayandar to Virar. The project is expected to reduce the length of the route by 18 kilometres and save approximately Rs. 25,000 crores in project costs.

MMRDA is set to construct a sea link spanning approximately 24 kilometres from Bhayandar to Virar. This project is expected to incur a cost of around Rs. 30,000 crores. It is anticipated that 70% of the project cost will be financed through loans. The revised plan for this project has been submitted to the state government for approval.

The revised Versova-Virar Sea Link project, now focusing on the Bhayandar-Virar route, reportedly promises to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Virar.