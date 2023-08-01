Mumbai: BMC declares high tide for following six days

For six straight days starting on August 1, there will be a high tide in the sea. At this moment, the beach will be battered by waves that are over fifty metres high. This monsoon's highest tides will therefore occur on Thursday and Friday. Mumbai residents must exercise caution if it rains in the interim.

Mumbai is prone to high tides during the monsoon, when the sea is turbulent, waves are raised that are greater than 55 metres, and at the same time there is heavy rain, the water does not naturally drain.