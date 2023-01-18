Mumbai: BMC to organise pre-Marathon run on Feb 26

On February 26, the BMC will organise a pre-marathon run (promo run) in Mumbai. It's part of the civic body's preparation for its first 'Fit Mumbai BMC Half Marathon'.

The pre-marathon is divided into three parts: 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km, and approximately 5,000 people are anticipated to register. The concept behind the civic body's half marathon is to raise awareness about health and fitness. Officials said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Fit India’ movement of 2019.

As part of preparations, a meeting was held on Tuesday at the A-ward office, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunil Bonde, Mumbai Police representative Poonam Jadhav, and Disaster Management chief Rashmi Lokhande met BMC officers.

The BMC has stated that its officials as well as the Mumbai Police will take part in the run alongside civilians. The promo run will start at 7 a.m. at the BMC Headquarters' Selfie Point. Throughout the run, various slogans about health and public services will be displayed. Every runner will be given a device to track their time. The BMC will also set aside a warm-up area before the race and a recovery area for relaxing after finishing the race.