ECI Directs Suspension of Tehsildar and Police Officials in Pune After Demo EVM Theft; Two Arrested

A demonstration Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was reported stolen from a strongroom in Pune's Saswad on Monday morning, prompting the Election Commission to take swift action. The Election Commission has written to the state chief secretary Nitin Kareer, recommending the suspension of three sub-district officials in connection with the incident. While the stolen EVM was intended for training and awareness purposes, the theft has raised concerns about the security of voting machines in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The two individuals responsible for the theft, identified as Shivaji Bandgar and Ajinkya Salunke, both 21 years old, were apprehended on Wednesday, and the stolen EVM was successfully recovered. A third suspect, captured in CCTV footage, remains at large. According to authorities, the three individuals entered the office under the mistaken impression that it was an old Wada (traditional house) and took the EVM, believing it to be a briefcase. Uncertain about what to do with it, they eventually dumped the EVM. The stolen machine was later found intact in a shed on a farm owned by Bandgar.



State Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is a serious matter, and the Election Commission has taken strong note of it." While the EVM in question was labeled as a demo unit for training purposes, the incident has underscored the need for heightened security measures surrounding voting machines, even those designated for instructional use.

The arrested suspects, Bandgar and Salunke, have reportedly confessed to the theft. Bandgar, with a criminal history including cases of attempted murder, molestation, and rioting, has been remanded in custody until January 12, while Salunke, without any criminal antecedents, faces the same remand period. The third suspect, yet to be apprehended, remains a subject of ongoing investigations.

The Election Commission's directive to suspend three sub-district officials signals a commitment to ensuring accountability in matters of election infrastructure security. As the incident unfolds, there will likely be increased scrutiny and measures to fortify the security of EVMs, assuring the public of the integrity of the electoral process in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.