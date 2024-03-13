Mumbai Central Set to Be Renamed as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station, Seven Other Local Stations to Undergo Identity Change

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale announced on Tuesday that the state government has given its preliminary approval to rename eight suburban railway stations in Mumbai.

These stations, currently bearing colonial-era names, are slated for a change: Curry Road station will be rechristened Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road station will become Dongri, Marine Lines will adopt the name Mumbadevi, Charni Road will be known as Girgaon, Cotton Green will transform into Kalachowki, Dockyard will be called Mazgaon, King’s Circle will be renamed Tirthankar Parswanath, and Mumbai Central will be known as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth.

There was a demand from Mumbaikars to change the British-era names of the railway stations in Mumbai. I conveyed this sentiment to the state government. I thank Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for giving an in-principle approval for this demand. The proposal will be now sent to the Union government soon after the Cabinet gives its nod, Rahul Shewale said.

Shewale stated that the state cabinet, scheduled to convene on Wednesday, will officially endorse the decision before forwarding the proposal to the Centre. This move follows previous instances where several Mumbai local railway stations underwent renaming. Notably, Victoria Terminus was renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Additionally, Oshiwara station was rechristened Ram Mandir, and Elphinstone Road became Prabhadevi.

