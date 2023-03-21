Mumbai: Class 10 student takes SSC exam from ambulance after car accident

Mubashshira Sayyed, a Class 10 student at Bandra's Anjuman-I-Dr Islam's MIJ Girls High School, took her SSC exam from an ambulance on Monday, reported TOI.

Mubashshira was injured in a car accident on her way back from her exam centre at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra on Friday. The driver and her batchmates reportedly rushed her to Holy Family Hospital, where she was operated on the same day.

Mubashshira, who had been placed on complete bed rest for two weeks, was worried about her Biology board exam, which was scheduled for Monday. Mubashshira went to the exam centre, where she was made to lie down in the ambulance itself, determined not to miss her chance. She arrived at the centre at 10:15 a.m. and received her paper at 11 a.m.

Mubashshira held the question paper in her hand while a writer dictated the answers. While a police officer and a peon stood outside the ambulance, Sister Arockiammal Anthony, Principal of St. Stanislaus High School, invigilated the student.

"I am glad I got to appear for the exam. I did not want to miss this chance, though it felt weird to only hold the question paper for over two hours and see someone else write your answers," said the student while talking to TOI. Mubashshira plans on appearing for her last two papers on March 23 (Social Science I) and March 25 (Social Science II) from the ambulance as well.