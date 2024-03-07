Mumbai Coastal Road Gap to be Bridged with Bow Arch This Month

Construction has commenced to connect the Worli end of the Coastal Road with the Sea Link, marking progress with the installation of two out of four girders on the southbound arm. The remaining two girders are slated for placement before the month's end. Following this, attention will shift to the northbound arm, where girders will be positioned subsequently.

The overarching aim is to have both arms of the Coastal Road operational by May. A total of eight girders, four on each arm, will span the divide between the southbound (Worli-Marine Drive) and northbound sections.

According to a report of TOI, The 120-metre girders will be structurally stabilised with a bow string arch, one of which (for the southbound arm) has been assembled and will be transported to the site for launching shortly.

The bridge linking Coastal Road and the sea link spans 850 meters in length, with approximately 270 meters composed of steel and the remainder constructed of concrete. Fabrication of the steel girders is underway at JNPT in Raigad and Ambala, with transportation for on-site assembly in progress. The launching process is being carefully coordinated to align with tide levels.

As for the opening date of Coastal Road, uncertainty persists regarding the debut of its southbound arm. Originally slated for inauguration on February 19, there's currently no clarity on the revised schedule. Sources indicate anticipation for its unveiling by the Chief Minister just before the enforcement of the Lok Sabha poll code of conduct.